The Running Wolves won both the boys’ and girls’ Early Bird meets Thursday night in Walker, including taking nine gold medals.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ team finished with 263 points, Pine River-Backus took second with 244 points and Bagley-Fosston was two points behind.
On the girls’ side, WHA took first with 259 points, Bagley-Fosston finished second with 242 points and Pine River-Backus was third with 234 points.
In addition to nine gold medals, the Wolves had nine silver and 13 bronze.
Taking first place were the 3200-relay team of Claire Biessener, Brooke Vinkemeier, Trista Wood and Breanna Vinkemeier with a time of 11:41.27; Ella Dykema in the 100 hurdles at 20.71; Joe Hed in the shot put at 35-01 feet; Katie Sagen in the discus at 83-06 feet and shot put at 29-08 feet; Abi Strandlie in the 300 hurdles at 57.62; Hayden Rettke in the 300 hurdles at 54.55; Kai Ashmore in the 200 at 25.08; and Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11 feet.
In second place were the 3200-relay team of Logan Wales, Vinny Pederson, Joe Tande and Rettke at 10:21.34; Ashmore in the 100 at 12.11; the 400-relay team of Eli Pfeiffer, Ashmore, Rettke and Stevenson at 51.55; Paige Hildebrandt in the 400 at 1:12.49; Dykema in the 300 hurdles at 1:04.43; the 1600-relay team of Dane Patton, Pfeiffer, Tande and Hed at 5:36.99; and Strandlie in the 200 at 30.66, triple jump at 27-07 feet and long jump at 12-04 feet.
Taking third were Maizee Anderson in the 100 at 23.12; Hildebrandt in the long jump at 12-01.5 feet and 200 at 30.69; the 800-relay team of Breanna Vinkemeier, Britta Rand, Dykema and Wood at 2:15.95; Breanna Vinkemeier in the discus at 62-05 feet and shot put at 21-09.5 feet; the 400-relay team of Luna Scanlan, Ericka Rand, Rouge Bialke and Wood at 1:04.20; Hed in the discus at 83-08 feet; Ericka Rand in the 400 at 1:14.78; Bialke in the pole vault at 5 feet; Sagen in the high jump at 4-06 feet; Ericka Rand in triple jump at 26-04 feet; and the 1600-relay team of Britta Rand, Brooke Vinkemeier, Anderson and Hildebrandt at 5:44.20.
Finishing fourth were Sagen in the 100 at 24.46; Anderson in the 300 hurdles at 1:12.55; Wales in the pole vault at 6-08 feet; and Pederson in the 2-mile at 13:45.84.
In fifth place were Wood in the 800 at 3:13.02; Ericka Rand in the 200 at 32.81; Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 6 feet; Bialke in the triple jump at 24-06 feet; and Claire Biessener in the discus at 54-01 feet.
Taking sixth and earning one point were Patton in the discus at 63-11 feet; Rayna Wood in the shot at 20-07 feet; Makenna Marlette in the 800 at 3:26.11; TJ Orton in the pole vault at 5-06 feet; and Britta Rand in the high jump at 4-02 feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.