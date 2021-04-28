The Running Wolves won both the boys’ and girls’ Early Bird meets Thursday night in Walker, including taking nine gold medals.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ team finished with 263 points, Pine River-Backus took second with 244 points and Bagley-Fosston was two points behind.

On the girls’ side, WHA took first with 259 points, Bagley-Fosston finished second with 242 points and Pine River-Backus was third with 234 points.

In addition to nine gold medals, the Wolves had nine silver and 13 bronze.

Taking first place were the 3200-relay team of Claire Biessener, Brooke Vinkemeier, Trista Wood and Breanna Vinkemeier with a time of 11:41.27; Ella Dykema in the 100 hurdles at 20.71; Joe Hed in the shot put at 35-01 feet; Katie Sagen in the discus at 83-06 feet and shot put at 29-08 feet; Abi Strandlie in the 300 hurdles at 57.62; Hayden Rettke in the 300 hurdles at 54.55; Kai Ashmore in the 200 at 25.08; and Zach Stevenson in the pole vault at 11 feet.

In second place were the 3200-relay team of Logan Wales, Vinny Pederson, Joe Tande and Rettke at 10:21.34; Ashmore in the 100 at 12.11; the 400-relay team of Eli Pfeiffer, Ashmore, Rettke and Stevenson at 51.55; Paige Hildebrandt in the 400 at 1:12.49; Dykema in the 300 hurdles at 1:04.43; the 1600-relay team of Dane Patton, Pfeiffer, Tande and Hed at 5:36.99; and Strandlie in the 200 at 30.66, triple jump at 27-07 feet and long jump at 12-04 feet.

Taking third were Maizee Anderson in the 100 at 23.12; Hildebrandt in the long jump at 12-01.5 feet and 200 at 30.69; the 800-relay team of Breanna Vinkemeier, Britta Rand, Dykema and Wood at 2:15.95; Breanna Vinkemeier in the discus at 62-05 feet and shot put at 21-09.5 feet; the 400-relay team of Luna Scanlan, Ericka Rand, Rouge Bialke and Wood at 1:04.20; Hed in the discus at 83-08 feet; Ericka Rand in the 400 at 1:14.78; Bialke in the pole vault at 5 feet; Sagen in the high jump at 4-06 feet; Ericka Rand in triple jump at 26-04 feet; and the 1600-relay team of Britta Rand, Brooke Vinkemeier, Anderson and Hildebrandt at 5:44.20.

Finishing fourth were Sagen in the 100 at 24.46; Anderson in the 300 hurdles at 1:12.55; Wales in the pole vault at 6-08 feet; and Pederson in the 2-mile at 13:45.84.

In fifth place were Wood in the 800 at 3:13.02; Ericka Rand in the 200 at 32.81; Pfeiffer in the pole vault at 6 feet; Bialke in the triple jump at 24-06 feet; and Claire Biessener in the discus at 54-01 feet.

Taking sixth and earning one point were Patton in the discus at 63-11 feet; Rayna Wood in the shot at 20-07 feet; Makenna Marlette in the 800 at 3:26.11; TJ Orton in the pole vault at 5-06 feet; and Britta Rand in the high jump at 4-02 feet.

