Ally Sea (No. 7) played on the MN North volleyball team that won the Silver Bracket Championships at nationals in Arizona.
Ally Sea, a senior at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, was part of a Minnesota volleyball team that played at Nationals and brought home a championship.

Just two months ago Sea suffered a stroke during the basketball season, but she is now back on the court playing volleyball.

MN North, a club team out of Duluth, finished the season with at 18-1 and earned a bid to Nationals that was held in Phoenix, Ariz., April 24-26.

In Pool play, the team was 4-1 and ended the tournament with a 7-2 record and won the Silver Bracket Championship.

