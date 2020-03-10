The Northland boys’ basketball season came to an end last Wednesday night as Mountain Iron-Buhl jumped out to a double-digit lead and never gave it up in a 73-60 win.
“We didn’t play the greatest, but we were right there. We had the lead down to six in the second half but couldn’t get it any closer” said Coach Chris Carlson.
The Eagles shot the ball poorly all night, falling behind by 12 points in the first half. They managed to cut the lead to six at the half, but the Rangers built the lead back up to double digits.
Cameron Wake, the Eagles’ lone senior, led with 29 points and added eight rebounds. Younger brother Alec Wake finished with 15 points.
Nolan Harris grabbed a team-high 10 boards, had five assists and scored seven points. Harris Carlson had seven boards, four assists but only had four points.
Freshman guard Asher Zubich led the Rangers with 31 points, and senior center Nels Parenteau had 14 points.
The Eagles finish the season with a 13-14 record.
