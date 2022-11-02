The Lady Wolves’ volleyball season came to an abrupt end Friday night when visiting Sebeka beat them in four sets.
After losing the first set 21-25, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley bounced back to take the second 25-17. Whatever momentum the Wolves had was short-lived as they fell 18-25 in the third set and 19-25 in the fourth.
In the second set, WHA was aggressive in their attacks, while they played passively in the other three sets despite having a lead in two of them. The Wolves settled for just hitting the ball over the net instead of setting it up for a kill attempt.
WHA did record eight aces in the match, but only served at 89 percent while Sebeka was at 93 percent.
Of the 40 kills WHA recorded, Alexa Johannsen and Aubrey Morrison led with 11 each. Avery Morrison had nine kills, Ava Welk five and Gwendolyn DeVries finished with two. Karalyn Oberfell finished with 35 assists.
Leading the team serving was DeVries at 17-17, Aubrey Morrison was 8-8, both Avery Morrison and Mackenzie Raddatz 7-7, and Oberfell was 18-19 with four aces. Aliya Naas had two aces and Avery Morrison one.
On the defensive end, Johannsen had two solo blocks, with Naas leading the team with 23 digs. DeVries had 17 digs, Oberfell 15, Aubrey Morrison 14, Avery Morrison nine and Raddatz eight digs.
