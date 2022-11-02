The Lady Wolves’ volleyball season came to an abrupt end Friday night when visiting Sebeka beat them in four sets.

After losing the first set 21-25, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley bounced back to take the second 25-17. Whatever momentum the Wolves had was short-lived as they fell 18-25 in the third set and 19-25 in the fourth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments