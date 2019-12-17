In the three losses Northland has suffered this season, each one was winnable if they just played better in the second half.
At Carlton Dec. 10, the Eagles only trailed 39-37 at the half, but they missed some open threes and the front end of some one-and-ones, and that cost them in a 72-67 loss.
“We had plenty of chances to win,” Coach Chris Carlson said. “We tried playing man defense in the first half, but we had to switch to zone. That slowed them down, but we missed too many open shots.”
Carlton, which led 39-37 at the half, was able to secure the win by making their foul shots down the stretch.
Both Harris Carlson and Cameron Wake led Northland with 17 points. Alec Wake tossed in 13, Carson Johnson finished with 12 and Nolan Harris added eight.
Ben Soderstrom led Carlton with 36 points, but 24 of them came in the first half. The Eagles went to a zone in the second half to deny the big man an easy lane to the basket.
Matt Santkuyl also finished in double figures with 15 points.
Northland hosts Floodwood and Chisholm, this week and travel to Hill City Saturday. They close out 2019 by hosting the Northland Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.