The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys were very competitive in the first half of last week’s games at Cass Lake-Bena and Nevis. The second half was another story as they were blown out in each game.
Monday night the Wolves were hoping to put together two solid halves and snap a four-game losing streak.
The Wolves were in position to do that, tied with Park Rapids at 23 apiece. But WHA didn’t score over the final 3:18 as the Panthers closed the half on a 7-0 run.
Park Rapids picked up right where they left off by extending the lead to 18 points on the way to a 65-55 win.
The Wolves missed several bunnies and lay ups in the second half, but it was the 11 turnovers that the Panthers turned into a 30-19 edge on points off turnovers that made the difference. Park Rapids also had a 52-24 advantage on points in the paint and 43-30 rebounding edge.
WHA managed to cut the 18-point lead to 10 on a couple of Clay Nelson lay ups and a three by Adam Smith, but the Panthers ran out the rest of the clock.
Nelson led the Wolves with 19 points, Smith made four threes for 12 points, and both Kenseth Taylor and Carson Strosahl finished with 11 points. Strosahl also had 12 boards, Nelson five boards, three assists and two steals, with Taylor and Smith each having three steals.
The Panthers’ Nick Michaelson, the son of WHA graduate Jenny (Pehling) Michaelson scored 29 points, including two second-half dunks.
Logan Jackson was the other Panther in double figures with 14 points.
This week the Wolves close out the regular season hosting Blackduck and playing at Red Lake.
Nevis wins big
WHA’s game at Nevis Saturday was a tale of two halves.
The Wolves trailed the Tigers by only nine points at the half, but were outscored 60-21 in the second half in a 95-47 loss.
Nevis finished the game shooting 62 percent with 28 assists compared to 42 percent and nine assists for WHA. The Tigers also made 16 three-pointers, had a 37-8 advantage on points off turnovers and were 11-0 on second-chance points.
Strosahl led WHA with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Nelson finished with 12 points and six boards.
Nevis only made five threes in the first half, all by Eddie Kramer, to take a 35-26 lead. They sank 10 in the second half with six players making at least one.
Three of the five Nevis players to finish in double figures went off in the second half, sinking a combined six threes. Derek Lindow scored 14 of his 18 points, Ty Warrington scored 12 of his 15 and Dan Aman eight of his 10 points.
Leading the team was Kramer, who dropped in seven threes for 21 points.
Wolves hang with Panthers
The Wolves bounced back from a horrible first half against Pine River-Backus to play host Cass Lake-Bena extremely tough.
WHA only trailed 19-18 at the half, but after not making any three-pointers in the first half, the Panthers sank four and the Wolves could never get their offense on track and fell 55-36.
Both teams shot around 36 percent, but it was the rebounding, points in paint and second-chance points where the Panthers dominated.
Cass Lake-Bena had a 47-24 rebounding edge, had a 34-18 points in the paint advantage and had 12 more second-chance points. The Wolves also were only 6-15 from the foul line.
Taylor led WHA with 13 points, Strosahl scored seven and led with five assists, and Smith tossed in five. Ashmore led with seven boards.
Damien Lanham led all scoring with 17 points, Dominic Fairbanks scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Leroy Fairbanks tossed in 13 points.
Wolves fall at home
WHA got off to a horrible start in their home game March 2, while Pine River-Backus came out on fire.
The Tigers made their first seven shots to grab a 17-1 lead while the Wolves turned the ball over six times in eight possessions. The lead would swell to 24-1 and by the time the half ended the Tigers led by 41 points on their way to a 94-48 win.
Coach Nielsen couldn’t call time outs fast enough, using two in the first nine minutes or so. The only point by WHA over that span was a free throw from Strosahl on the team’s second possession.
When the Tigers did miss, they were right there to get the rebound and score on the put back.
The Wolves turned the ball over 16 times in the first half compared to only four by Pine River. The Tigers missed only eight shots and three of them resulted in put backs.
Brady Bristow made five three-pointers and finished the first half with 17 points as the Tigers led 57-16. He finished the game with 23 points and was one of six Tigers in double figures.
Robert Bueckers came off the bench to score 14, Jelani Howard had 13, Rian Struss finished with 12, Carson Travis scored 11 and Kyosuke Marcum added 10 points.
Taylor led WHA with 11 points and five rebounds, both Ashmore and Nelson scored 10 points, while Strosahl added eight.
As a team, the Tigers shot 67 percent, while WHA was at 42 percent. Pine River also had a 23-2 edge in transition points, 39-9 on points off turnovers, 64-18 points in the paint, had 17 steals and a 32-12 edge in rebounds.
