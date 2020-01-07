Of the nine Wrestling Wolves who competed Saturday at the 40th annual Ogilvie Lion Invite, seven would go on to place and bring home some hardware.
Dawson McGee took third at 106 pounds, Kolby Hamblin fifth at 182, Callen Whitney and Nathan Keiser both sixth at 120 and 160 respectively, both Eli Johnson and Ficher Smith seventh at 113 and 195 respectively, and Alex Hein eighth at 138.
In team standings, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis finished 11th out of 13 teams with 52 points. St. Croix Falls took first with 232 points, Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena was second with 188.5 points and Kimball Area third with 173 points.
McGee, one of four freshmen who placed, pinned his first two opponents in 21 seconds and 2:42. After losing by tech fall in the semifinals to a senior, McGee came back strong in the third-place match to win by a 7-0 decision over Donovan Schmid of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena.
Hamblin, one of two WHAN seniors, dropped his first match but won his next three. He won a 14-12 decision over Carter Ziegler of Glencoe-Lester Prairie, pinned Nathan Bjerk of Osakis in 2:46 and in the fifth-place match edged Sam Sonnek of North Branch 7-6.
Whitney, a seventh-grader, lost his first match, but easily won his next two by a 14-0 major decision and second-period pin. In the fifth-place match, Whitney fell by a 4-2 decision to Dylan Marciulionis of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Keiser, a freshman, lost his first match but won his second with a pin late in the first period. In the fifth-place match, Keiser lost by an 8-0 decision to Masyn Olson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
Johnson opened with a 5-0 overtime win but lost his next two, including a 6-3 decision to the eventual fifth-place winner. The freshman took the seventh-place match by forfeit.
Smith, a freshman, lost his first two matches, but in the seventh-place match pinned Austin Dezeeuw of Crosby-Ironton in 55 seconds.
Hein went 0-3 on the day including dropping an 8-1 decision to Brett Schiefelbein of Kimball in the eighth-place match.
The two wrestlers who went 0-2 on the day were Devin Johnson at 126 and Connor Andress at heavyweight.
