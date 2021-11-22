The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football team held its post-season banquet last week to recognize not just the award winners but to honor the team’s eight seniors.
The ceremony was held Nov. 15 at The Chase and included a meal, a 10-minute slide show and the presentation of awards and letters.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer talked about summer football camps, a summer install camp, painting the field before home games, team meals the night before games and how the team improved over the course of the season.
The Wolves finished the season with a 1-7 record — their lone win at home over Bagley. Four of the eight teams WHA lost to were in the top tier of the QRF and three played in a section title game.
“There was no slouch on our schedule. We played very good teams,” Pfeiffer said. “Just because we were 1-7 does not mean we didn’t earn every bit of those yards in that memory or every tackle we had. We played very good teams. You guys should keep your heads up high.”
The eight seniors Pfeiffer lauded were Kai Ashmore, Riley Carpenter, Mitchell Freimark, Adam Smith, Jacob Smith, Carson Strosahl, Tanner Schneider and Kenseth Taylor.
Selected all-conference were Ashmore, Strosahl and Taylor, while juniors Ficher Smith, Carson Swanson and Logan Watts were honorable mention. A significant accolade went to Strosahl, who made the All-Academic State Team.
Ashmore led the team in rushing with 715 yards and seven touchdowns on 125 carries, caught 13 passes for 121 yards, had 181 return yards, and on the defensive had 17 solo tackles, 17 assists and one interception.
Strosahl caught 15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns and had 13 kickoff returns for 290 yards, and on defense led the team with two interceptions and had 30 solo tackles and 28 assisted tackles.
Taylor was on both the offensive and defensive lines, where he led the team with 37 assisted tackles and 23 solos. The offensive line play led to 1,331 rushing yard and 13 touchdowns, and 395 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Smith and Swanson were also on the line that accounted for 1,726 yards of offense and 16 total touchdowns. Smith led the team with two sacks and 32 solo tackles, and 32 assisted tackles, while Swanson had one sack, three solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles.
Watts finished the season with 232 yards of rushing and three touchdowns, and had 14 returns for 333 yards and one touchdown.
Coaches Pfeiffer and Paul Raddatz also handed out letters to managers Paige Nornberg, Gabby Daigle, Breanna Vinkemeier and Marissa Shearen, sophomores Joe Hed, Christian Moe, Aiden Phillips and Leyton Pinski, juniors Enrique Fineday, Devin Johnson, Eli Pfeiffer, Chris Schwich and Amani Nason, and the six seniors and award winners.
At the end of the night, the 2021 captains — Ashmore, Strosahl and Taylor — presented footballs to 2022 captains Pfeiffer, Ficher Smith and Watts.
