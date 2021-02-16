The Panthers’ Jack Slagle (right) battles for a loose puck in a game with Detroit Lakes last week.
Photo by Val Schultz

Jack Slagle broke a tie with a goal in overtime in the Panthers’ 2-1 win over host Prairie Centre Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 entering the third period, Alec Nordin tied the game at the 2:49 mark on a pass from Joey Hillukka.

At three minutes into the extra session, Nordin set up Slagle for the game-winner.

Sawyer Torkelson made 32 saves to get the win.

Both teams were 0-3 on the power play with the Panthers have a 42 to 33 shot advantage.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley moves to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-State Conference.

DL wins 1-0

Torkelson stopped everything the Detroit Lakes shot at him, finishing the game with 42 saves in a home game for the Panthers Feb. 9.

The goaltender allowed only a goal by Cole Larson with 1:31 remaining, but that was all the Lakers needed in a 1-0 win.

Josh Mack stopped all 15 shots he faced to get the win.

The win moves Detroit Lakes to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Mid-State Conference, while the Panthers fall to 3-4 and 2-3 in the conference.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments