Jack Slagle broke a tie with a goal in overtime in the Panthers’ 2-1 win over host Prairie Centre Thursday night.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third period, Alec Nordin tied the game at the 2:49 mark on a pass from Joey Hillukka.
At three minutes into the extra session, Nordin set up Slagle for the game-winner.
Sawyer Torkelson made 32 saves to get the win.
Both teams were 0-3 on the power play with the Panthers have a 42 to 33 shot advantage.
Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley moves to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-State Conference.
DL wins 1-0
Torkelson stopped everything the Detroit Lakes shot at him, finishing the game with 42 saves in a home game for the Panthers Feb. 9.
The goaltender allowed only a goal by Cole Larson with 1:31 remaining, but that was all the Lakers needed in a 1-0 win.
Josh Mack stopped all 15 shots he faced to get the win.
The win moves Detroit Lakes to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Mid-State Conference, while the Panthers fall to 3-4 and 2-3 in the conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.