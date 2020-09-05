Mike Perri of Plymouth hooked a 7 lb., 15.2 oz. smallmouth Aug. 24 on Woman Lake, just under the state record of 8 pounds.
Photo by Doug Schultz, Walker fisheries

Mike Perri came within less than 1 ounce of setting new state record for a small mouth bass recently. The Plymouth man, who was trolling for crappies on Woman Lake with his best friend Steve Plante, hooked the 7-pound 15.2-ounce fish at about 8 p.m. Aug. 24. After a 10- to 12-minute battle that included the fish swimming into weeds at least three times, Steve was finally able to get it netted. The fish weighed 8 pounds, which is the state record, but they needed a certified scale. Mike and Steve spent the new few hours trying to track down a certified scale, but wasn’t able to until the next morning when they contacted Doug Schultz with the Walker Fisheries. By the time Mike picked up the necessary paperwork and had it weighed at SuperOne Foods in Walker, it was 15 hours after he caught it. Mike said they he will have the fish mounted.

