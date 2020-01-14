Northland’s four-game winning streak came to a halt Jan. 6 as host South Ridge dominated the second half in a 91-63 win.
The Panthers outscored the Eagles 47-26 in the second half to improve to 5-5, while the drops Northland to 6-5.
Coach Chris Carlson said the game was lost in the first few minutes of the second half as the Eagles only trailed 44-37 at the break.
“We missed a lot of our shots and they played really well. Their size really hurt us and we didn’t rebound the ball very well,” the coach said. “Even when we forced them to take a bad shot, they were getting the rebounds and scoring.”
Brothers Alec and Cameron Wake led the way with 19 and 18 points respectively, while Nolan Harris scored 10.
Austin Josephson led the Panthers with 17 points, while Mason Lane and Kayden Palmi both scored 14.
After having only one game last week, the Eagles host Cherry and travel to Greenway this week. Next week they are at Deer River and McGregor.
