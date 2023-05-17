Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s baseball team won both games last week to improve their season record to 5-2.

Sophomore Gavin Swanson opened the week with his first career no-hitter in an 11-0 win at Bagley, and Friday afternoon senior Carter Nelson gave up only two hits in an 11-1 home victory over Laporte.

