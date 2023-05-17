Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s baseball team won both games last week to improve their season record to 5-2.
Sophomore Gavin Swanson opened the week with his first career no-hitter in an 11-0 win at Bagley, and Friday afternoon senior Carter Nelson gave up only two hits in an 11-1 home victory over Laporte.
Nelson struck out five as he improved his season record to 3-1. On the other side, Bryce Kline allowed seven runs on four hits and fanned seven, but he also hit three batters. Justin Honer came on in relief to start the fourth and gave up two hits and three walks with one strike out.
The Wolves only had six hits, but add in a combined nine free bases and four fielding errors, and they were able to extend innings.
Cole Rutten had an RBI single in the third inning, and RBI fly-out and a two-run double in the fifth that ended the game under the 10-run mercy rule. Nelson drove in a run with a triple in the third and singled to load the bases before Rutten’s game-winning hit. Wyatt Hegg had an RBI single and drove in another run with the bases loaded. Brad Hasse also had a two-run single in the third.
WHA scored twice in the first on Hegg’s single and an error. Six more runs crossed in the third with Hasse driving in two with a two-out single. Rutten’s sacrifice in the fourth extended the lead to 8-0. Hasse scored the first run in the bottom of the fifth, followed by Swanson’s bunt down the third-base line that resulted in an error. Hegg’s fly ball to left field was dropped, scoring a run. Two batters later Nelson loaded the bases with Rutten following with a double over the outfielder.
Laporte’s lone run came in the top of the fifth as Thaoden Hartman singled and scored on brother Jackson Hartman’s two-out single.
WHA has home games this week with Lake of the Woods and Ogilvie, and plays Pine River-Backus at Bemidji State University. Next week they close the regular season hosting both Hill City-Northland and Cass Lake-Bena.
Swanson tosses no-no
Swanson picked up his first win of the season and tossed a no-hitter in the process as WHA beat host Bagley 11-0 May 8.
The only base-runner Swanson allowed came in the fourth inning as the lead-off hitter reached on an error. Swanson struck out two and got a ground-out to end the inning. He finished the game fanning seven.
WHA’s offense finished with 11 hits and had five free bases. Crow and Brad Hasse both led with two hits, while Swanson, Hegg, Watts, Rutten, Daigle, Pinski and Dustin Thompson each had one hit.
Swanson drove in three runs, Hegg, Watts and Hasse each had two RBIs, with Rutten and Thompson both driving in a run.
The Wolves scored four runs in the second on three singles and two walks. Five more runs scored in the third on three singles and two doubles. Swanson drove in two with a two-out double, with Hegg and Rutten following with RBI singles. The final two runs crossed home in the fourth on RBIs by Hasse and Hegg.
