Team name Field Trap Total
1. Balbushka 128 97 225
2. Seeker 120 92 212
3. Hegg 120 89 209
4. Goehring 128 80 208
5. Eckes 128 78 206
6. Longville 96 93 189
7. Foote 120 68 188
8. PIs Dental 128 57 185
9. WHA 104 79 183
10. Arndt 104 69 173
11. Jaggard 88 67 155
12. Gapinski 88 61 149
13. Pfeiffer 104 45 149
14. Hein 88 50 138
15. Hopen 40 76 116
16. Oelschlager 56 53 109
17. Strosahl 56 52 108
18. Reed’s 24 74 98
19. Lake Life 32 61 93
20. Duclos 48 40 88
