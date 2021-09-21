Team name             Field         Trap               Total

1. Balbushka    128    97    225

2. Seeker    120    92    212

3. Hegg    120    89    209

4. Goehring    128    80    208

5. Eckes    128    78    206

6. Longville    96    93    189

7. Foote    120    68    188

8. PIs Dental    128    57    185

9. WHA    104    79    183

10. Arndt    104    69    173

11. Jaggard    88    67    155

12. Gapinski    88    61    149

13. Pfeiffer    104    45    149

14. Hein    88    50    138

15. Hopen    40    76    116

16. Oelschlager    56    53    109

17. Strosahl    56    52    108

18. Reed’s    24    74    98

19. Lake Life    32    61    93

20. Duclos    48    40    88

