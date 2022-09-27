featured Team standings staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Team name Field Trap Total1. Balbushka 128 104 2322. Hegg 128 93 2213. Seeker 128 91 2194. Goehring 120 88 2085. Foote 104 80 1846. Oelschlager 128 54 1827. Eckes 96 86 1828. Reed’s 88 83 1719. WHA 88 81 16910. Hein 96 70 16611. Weeks 112 43 15512. Gapinski 104 49 15313. Lake Life 80 72 15214. Hopen 72 69 14115. Tim’s Outboard 80 61 14116. Duclos 88 46 13417. Pfeiffer 72 61 13318. Murdoff 64 69 13319. Arndt 48 83 13120. Jaggard 40 84 124 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rooster Rush Standings Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Standing Team Sport Murdoff Total Eckes Oelschlager Pfeiffer Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carter’s Red Wagon barn, other buildings burn to the ground Investigation leads to drug bust, arrest of Walker woman Steven Pauly 17-year-old dies in one car crash near Remer Cass County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Sept. 21, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
