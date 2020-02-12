The 38th annual Minnesota Finlandia Ski Marathon, held just north of Bemidji at Buena Vista Ski area trail system, is set for Saturday.
The trail straddles the continental divide and provides diverse and challenging terrain.
The Finlandia holds five different ski events to satisfy every level of skier. The signature event is the 50 km Finlandia along with the 25 km Bemidjithon Freestyle and Buena Vista Classic, also a 25 kilometer Pursuit-style race. The Pursuit consists of a 14 km classic followed immediately by 11 km freestyle.
For all the novices and non-racers the Finlandia offers a non-competitive 10 km Northwoods Tour that still provides skiers with a challenging course.
Following the race refreshments will be served in the rustic Hall of Fame building in the Buena Vista Logging village. Awards for the top male and female in each event include hand painted (rosemaled) axes and custom plaid jackets made locally at the Bemidji Woolen Mills.
