In her third year of deer hunting, and after spending five straight days in her deer stand, Teri Corn finally had the opportunity to fire one shot! This 10-point buck  was taken on Veterans Day a couple miles from home in southern Shingobee Township. Not bad for a first-ever shot at a deer!

