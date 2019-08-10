Blessed with temperatures in the 70’s, calm winds and blue skies, the duo of Wade Hanson and Travis Ross defended last year’s title to capture the 46th annual Tianna Best Ball Championship June 23.
Winning the 2019 event, the Crookston pair fired rounds of 30-32-34 (12-under par 96) to prevail with a three-stroke victory over St. Cloud’s Brian Leuthmers and Hutchinson’s Bart Bradford, who shot a 32-33-34.
Finishing tied for third with a 100 was the brother team of Joe and Jon Sauer, who shot rounds of 32-36-32, along with North Dakota State University teammates Andrew Israelson and Nate Delziel at 35-33-32.
In the Seniors Championship, the Perham team of Wayne Caughey and Jeff Tweeton tied Pebble Creek duo Jerry Vetsch and Ryan Isaacson with a 27-hole total of 105. The Ray Sauer and Jim Strandemo duo finished third with a score of 106.
Winning the Net Division title by three strokes with a 62 were Jesse and Nick Nordman. Tied for second with a 65 were Joe Nelson and Frank Collins, and Ron Johnson and Jay Erickson.
This popular event has been run by Bemidji State University alumnus Ray Sauer since 1974, and the tournament had a full field of 32 teams in the Championship Flight and 44 in the Net Flight. Without Sauer’s tireless phone work, flyers and person-to-person contacts securing teams, plus the indefatigable energy of Sauer’s wife, Kathy, in handling registration and scoring, the event would not have the success is has had for the past 46 years.
Course Superintendent Bill Cox and his crew had the course in pristine condition, and club house Manager Carrie Johnson and her staff had the food service staff run a smooth operation for 152 participants.
The date for 2020 event is June 28 with Ross and Hanson attempting to win a third consecutive title to complete the trifecta.
