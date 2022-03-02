Three historic Walker-Hackensack-Akeley volleyball teams were recognized Friday night during a ceremony held at halftime of the boys’ basketball game.
The 2021 WHA team that took fourth place at State, the 1984 Akeley State participant and 1978 Walker-Hackensack squad that took third at State were each honored.
Hung on the east wall of the gymnasium are the three teams’ State Tournament banners that were unveiled after each team was announced.
WHA’s 2021 team finished with a 29-7 record. The players were Aubrey Morrison, Karalyn Oberfell, Ally Sea, MacKenzie Raddatz, Abi Strandlie, Gwendolyn Devries, Ava Welk, Avery Morrison, Katie Sagen, Aliya Naas, Kali Oelschlager, Alexa Johannsen, student managers Kadyn Reed and Desira Phillips, Coach Monica Voeller, and assistant coaches Kristen Bochovich and Kate Reich.
The 1978 team that finished with a 20-3 record was coached by Anne Pavlik. Pavlik, along with Carla McDaniel and Connie Fitzgerald, were the only players who made it to the ceremony.
The other members were Pam McDaniel, Laura Woods, Patty Mallory, Lori Kistner, Michele Marth, Lynn Filkins, Tammy Huston, Kim Huddle, assistant coach Ann Astrup and student manager Carol Kistner.
Coach Jim Lien was the only member of Akeley’s 1984 team to make it back. The players from that team were Mindy Arington, Jolene Hanson, Tina Houchin, Ellen Kramer, Michelle Kramer, Stacy Kulig, Tracy Kulig, Kim Schmiedeberg, Michelle Vrendenburg, Missy Vrendenburg, Sandi Wicks, assistant coaches Joel Lundin and Nancy St. Johns, and student manager Selina Larson.
