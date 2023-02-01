Three of five Wrestling Wolves who competed Saturday at the Region 8 Minnesota Ninth Grade and Under Wrestling League (MNGWL) qualifier are moving on to the State competition.

Kadin Martin took first place at 120 pounds, while both Gavin Swanson at 160 and Dylan Hedren at 285 finished second and will compete this weekend in Champlain Park.

