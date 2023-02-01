Three of five Wrestling Wolves who competed Saturday at the Region 8 Minnesota Ninth Grade and Under Wrestling League (MNGWL) qualifier are moving on to the State competition.
Kadin Martin took first place at 120 pounds, while both Gavin Swanson at 160 and Dylan Hedren at 285 finished second and will compete this weekend in Champlain Park.
Martin, a seventh-grader, went 4-0 with two pins, including in the championship where he pinned Brody Mistic in 3:55. He also had two wins by major decisions.
Swanson, a ninth-grader, finished with a 4-1 record. He had two pins and in the true-second match won by a 6-4 decision.
Hedren, also a ninth-grader, lost his first match by a 7-1 decision. He then won four straight, including three with pins. In the true-second match, he won by fall in 50 seconds.
Also wrestling were Cash Bullock at 106 and Vince Perucho at 126.
Bullock finished third at 106, dropping the true-second match by a 15-5 major decision to Talan Baker of Detroit Lakes. Bullock went 3-2 with two pins and a 5-3 decision in his first match.
Perucho took eighth place at 126 with a 2-3 record. He won both his matches by major decisions.
The Wrestling Wolves host their annual invitational Friday, which is now named the Tyler Moening Memorial Wrestling Tournament. Next week they host their final triangular and travel to Sartell for an invitational.
Holdingford Duals
The Wrestling Wolves were on the road once again, competing at the Holdingford Duals Friday.
WHAN beat Spectrum 56-12 and St. Agnes 45-6, then fell 55-12 to Holdingford.
Against Holdingford, Ella Henning at 106, Dawson McGee at 126 and Hedren at 220 each won their matches. Henning beat Teagun Burg by a 4-2 decision, McGee won by a 10-5 decision over Evan Petron and Hedren pinned Blake Scegura in 3:15.
The two other dual results were not posted online to include in this article.
