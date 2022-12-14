The Wrestling Wolves had a successful first tournament of the season, bringing home seven medals including three firsts at Saturday’s Rod Olson Invitational in Crookston.

Kadin Martin at 120, Dawson McGee at 132 and Ficher Smith at 170 each won their weight class. In third place were Payden Yeats at 182 and Nathan Keiser at 195, with both Ella Henning at 106 and Dylan Hedren at 220 finishing fourth.

