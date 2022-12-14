The Wrestling Wolves had a successful first tournament of the season, bringing home seven medals including three firsts at Saturday’s Rod Olson Invitational in Crookston.
Kadin Martin at 120, Dawson McGee at 132 and Ficher Smith at 170 each won their weight class. In third place were Payden Yeats at 182 and Nathan Keiser at 195, with both Ella Henning at 106 and Dylan Hedren at 220 finishing fourth.
Martin was competing in his first varsity tournament of his career and also avenged two earlier losses on his road to a gold medal. The seventh-grader started with a 16-6 major decision over Owen Lund of Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, and followed that by taking down Carson Kozojed of Hillsboro-Central Valley with a 7-2 decision. In the championship match, Martin pinned Aiden Maanum of Park Rapids in the third period.
McGee also went 3-0 and has not lost a match yet this season, improving to 7-0. He began by pinning Emmitt Isane of BGMR in 1:30, and then stuck Elliott Isane of BGMR in 1:38. The championship match was a repeat as McGee pinned Gavyn Hlucny of Crookston in 3:50.
Smith pinned both of his opponents, beginning by taking down Damion Hanson of BGMR in 2:50. In the title match he stuck Jon Rinerson of New York Mills in 2:42.
Yeats was able to finish third despite a 1-2 record. It helped when he opened with a pin of Carter Iverson of Hillsboro-Central Valley in 2:27. In his next two matches he fell to Grady Hines of United Clay Becker and Ezekiel Noel of UNC.
Keiser went 2-1, with both wins by fall. He pinned Waylon Fudge of New York Mills in 4:45 to open the day, but then lost by a 7-0 score to Hunter Knutson of Crookston. In the third-place match, Keiser pinned Fudge once again, but this time in 1:50.
Henning was also wrestling in her first varsity tournament and went 2-2 on the day. In her two wins, she pinned Mikailey Clark of Park Rapids in the second period, and won by a 16-7 decision over Carter Thompson of Mahnomen-Wauben.
Hedren began the day pinning Jackson Jirava of Mahnomen-Wauben in the first period, but he dropped his next two matches to finish fourth.
As a team, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis finished fourth out of nine teams with 119 points. In first place was New York Mills with 162 points, while Crookston was second and Park Rapids third with 155.5 and 134 points, respectively.
This week the Wolves host their first triangle, and travel to Pequot Lakes and Bemidji. Next week they host another triangle prior to the Christmas break.
Wolves lose 2 duals
Both Park Rapids and Rock Ridge beat the Wrestling Wolves in a triangle held Dec. 6 in Park Rapids.
WHAN fell 42-33 to Park Rapids and 66-12 to Rock Ridge.
Park Rapids won the first five matches to take a 27-0 lead. Ella Henning, Cash Bullock, Daniel Holt and Leyton Pinski fell by fall, while Kaden Martin lost by a 5-0 decision to Aiden Maanum.
McGee got WHAN’s first points with a pin in the first period over Jarrett Galeki at 138, with Xallen Whitney following with a 9-2 decision over Peter Carroll.
Three matches later Devin Johnson made quick work of Mike Rausch with a pin in 30 seconds. Ficher Smith followed with a forfeit win at 182, Payden Yeats pinned Cooper Darchuk in 38 seconds and Nathan Keiser won by forfeit.
In the final match, Dylan Hedren lost a narrow 10-7 decision to D’Andre Johnson.
Against Rock Ridge, the Wolves fell behind 24-0. Henning was pinned in the second period at 106, Cash Bullock lost by an 11-6 decision to Grayson Bennett, Daniel Holt only trailed Asher Fox 12-8 when he got pinned late in the third, Martin fell 6-1 to Dutch Hedblom and WHAN was open at 132.
McGee got the first six points with a forfeit at 138, and Whitney followed with a second-period pin over Jackson Kendall.
The closest matches came at the end of the dual, with Hedren dropping a 3-2 decision to Keegan Comer at 220, and Keiser falling 3-1 to Ian Luecken at heavyweight.
