18-Hole Leagueby Karen Cochran and Carol DoschadisThe Tianna Ladies 18-hole league game of the day last Thursday was Team Challenge.Eighteen players were divided into two groups and net scores were calculated. Final results were Purple team 244 and Gold team 247. Congratulations to the Purple team!A delicious banquet was served by the Tianna staff. Awards for Presidents Cup were announced.Flight 1Low gross: Christine BarnesLow net: Karen CochranFlight 2Low gross: Lana HansonLow net: Carol DoschadisFlight 3Low gross: Mary BeckerLow net: Kay EkbergFlight 4 Low gross: Jan FilkinsLow net: Joyce RiefCongratulations to all TLGA league members!
