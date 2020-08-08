Tianna Country Club hosted the Minnesota Golf Association Senior Players’ Qualifier, Mid-Players’ Qualifer and the Players’ Qualifier July 31.
Senior Players’ Qualifier
Position Player Total Details
1st Herzog, Steve 79 Medalist
Alexandria Golf Club
2nd Boehne, Brad 80 1st alternate
Bunker Hills Golf Course
3rd Johnson, Greg 82 2nd alternate
Cragun’s Legacy Jol
Mid-Players’ Qualifier
Position Player Total Details
1st Baron, Topher 78 Medalist
Bunker Hills Golf Course
2nd Myhro, Chris 78 1st alternate
Perham Lakeside Golf Club
3rd Baxley, Ralph 83 2nd alternate
Bunker Hills Golf Course
Players’ Qualifier
Position Player Total Details
1st Lehman, James 77 Medalist
Windsong Farm
2nd Mitchell, Coltin 86 1st alternate
Tianna Country Club
NS Michel, Jack
Windsong Farm
NS Nelson, Garrett
Bemidji Town & Country Club
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.