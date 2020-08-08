Tianna Country Club hosted the Minnesota Golf Association Senior Players’ Qualifier, Mid-Players’ Qualifer and the Players’ Qualifier July 31.

Senior Players’ Qualifier

Position    Player        Total    Details

1st        Herzog, Steve    79    Medalist

        Alexandria Golf Club    

2nd        Boehne, Brad    80    1st alternate

        Bunker Hills Golf Course

 3rd        Johnson, Greg    82    2nd alternate

        Cragun’s Legacy Jol

Mid-Players’ Qualifier

Position    Player        Total    Details

1st        Baron, Topher    78    Medalist

        Bunker Hills Golf Course

 2nd        Myhro, Chris    78    1st alternate    

        Perham Lakeside Golf Club

 3rd        Baxley, Ralph    83    2nd alternate

        Bunker Hills Golf Course

Players’ Qualifier

Position    Player        Total    Details

1st        Lehman, James    77    Medalist

        Windsong Farm

2nd        Mitchell, Coltin    86    1st alternate

        Tianna Country Club

NS        Michel, Jack

        Windsong Farm    

NS        Nelson, Garrett

        Bemidji Town & Country Club

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments