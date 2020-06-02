Thursday’s golf featured a sunny sky and strong wind! This is worth noting for two reasons.
First, no wind was requested for today, and secondly, Kathy Green shot a 93 gross, in the wind.
The game of the day was called Criers Game. Each golfer could claim par on three of their worst holes. This score, minus handicap, declared the winners.
Low handicap golfers must golf extremely well to get into the money with this game format. Kathy did just that netting a 63 for first place in flight one, including chip-in for par on 12. Barb Faber, Mary Becker and Bonnie Franke tied for second place with net 68’s.
The second flight was won by Joyce Schuette with a net 65. Kathy Hoffman shot a net 66 for second place and Joyce Rief was third with a net 67.
This Thursday begins summer tee times at 8:30 a.m.
