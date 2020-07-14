18-Hole League

by Jan Filkins

It was a great day for golf Thursday — the calm after the storm.

We had 14 players on the field after seven cancellations. Six of them were due to the heavy winds the night before. We played individual net play.

Our first flight winners were Karen Cochran in first place with 69, Chris Barnes in second with 83 and Bonnie Frankie with 84.

In the second flight, Bev Novak took first with 74, Kathy Hoffman and Jan Filkins tied for second with 77. Congratulations to all.

We are getting ready for our President’s Cup Tournament that will be played July 30 and Aug. 6. There is a sheet on the bulletin board to sign up for the days you will play. Hopefully there will be no more tree cleanup needed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments