18-Hole Leagueby Jan FilkinsThe league was missing a few members Thursday due to an invitational so only four threesomes played our game. We added one net score and one gross score for each hole.Winners were Doris Jones, Ann Owen and Jan Filkins in first place with 163.Second went to Bonnie Franke, Tanis Beadle and Leah Larson scoring 168.Third place winners were Bev Novak, Joyce Schuette and Judie Page with 172.It was a great time though and good fellowship after.Our chip in pot was a hefty $9.50 due to no winners last week. It was won by Kay Eckberg. Next week begins our two-week Presidents Cup Tournament. Hope you are all signed up You can participate for one week or two.
