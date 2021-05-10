18-Hole League
by Bonnie Franke
The weather wasn’t stellar but the ladies showed up and came through with a great day of golf.
Ten ladies braved the less than desirable elements to enjoy re-connecting. The game was “low putts.”
First place went to Joyce Schuette with 30 putts, Kathy Green took second, with 31 putts and in third place, with 33 putts, was Bev Novak.
There were two chip-ins on the day, Bonnie Franke on No. 4 and Bev Novak on No. 6.
The league plays each Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. through May and 8:30 a.m. start times throughout the summer. All ladies, who love to golf, are welcome to join our group. We look forward to adding more ladies as the weather warms and others return from winter locations,
