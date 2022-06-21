18-Hole League

by Bonnie Franke

The wind was our enemy Thursday as golfers tried to stay upright and keep balls in the fairway.  The game of the day was “Best 2 Net Scores.”

I heard the comment, “Some good shots and some not good shots.”

The winning team shot a 143. That team was Bev Novak, Joyce Rief and Bonnie Franke.

Second place with a score of 145, was shot by Patty Brandt, Ann Owen, Carol Lenander and Jan Filkins.

There was a tie for third place. Shooting 150 were the teams of Kathy Gardner, Doris Jones, Betty Anderson, Tanis Beadle and Chris Barnes, Kathy Hoffman and Sharon Keister.

Despite the wind, there were two chip-ins.   Barnes on hole 3 and Anderson on 1.

Next week, the Tianna 18-Hole Ladies League will encourage players to make a donation of any amount to CH St. Joseph Hospice of Park Rapids.  The game of the day will be “low putts.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments