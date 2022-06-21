Tianna Tee Time staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jun 21, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 18-Hole Leagueby Bonnie FrankeThe wind was our enemy Thursday as golfers tried to stay upright and keep balls in the fairway. The game of the day was “Best 2 Net Scores.”I heard the comment, “Some good shots and some not good shots.”The winning team shot a 143. That team was Bev Novak, Joyce Rief and Bonnie Franke.Second place with a score of 145, was shot by Patty Brandt, Ann Owen, Carol Lenander and Jan Filkins.There was a tie for third place. Shooting 150 were the teams of Kathy Gardner, Doris Jones, Betty Anderson, Tanis Beadle and Chris Barnes, Kathy Hoffman and Sharon Keister.Despite the wind, there were two chip-ins. Barnes on hole 3 and Anderson on 1.Next week, the Tianna 18-Hole Ladies League will encourage players to make a donation of any amount to CH St. Joseph Hospice of Park Rapids. The game of the day will be “low putts.” Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tianna Tee Time Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Team Tianna Sport Golf Score Ann Owen Carol Lenander Patty Brandt Jan Filkins Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Walker Animal Hospital transitions to new ownership Dr. Vedbraaten-Larson taking over Walker Animal Hospital Kacey Howg Lois Anderson Joanne ‘Joni’ Tidd Latest e-Edition June 15, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
