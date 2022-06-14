18-Hole League

by Bonnie Franke

Thursday was “Flag Day” for the 18 hole Tianna Ladies Golf League. Twenty-two showed up to celebrate our red, white and blue.  Many dressed the part.  

Each golfer was given a flag with a number on the stick.  This number was arrived at with a base of 60 strokes plus handicap.

The field was divided into three flights.  Once a golfer hit the number on their flag stick, it was planted in the ground at the site of the final stroke. It was fun to see all the flags on the course.

Flight One first place went to Bonnie Franke, second was Kathy Green and in third was Karen Cochran.

The second flight was won by Kathy Hoffman.Second place went to Ann Owen and third was Hazel Johnson.

Jan Filkins won the third flight, Tanis Beadle took second, and Judie Page and Bonnie Isaccson landed in the exact same location to tie for third place.

Joyce Schuette shot the day’s only chip-in on 8. She pocketed $5.  Kathy Hoffman birdied 11.

The day was perfect!  We are asking for a repeat this week.

