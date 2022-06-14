Tianna Tee Time staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jun 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 18-Hole Leagueby Bonnie FrankeThursday was “Flag Day” for the 18 hole Tianna Ladies Golf League. Twenty-two showed up to celebrate our red, white and blue. Many dressed the part. Each golfer was given a flag with a number on the stick. This number was arrived at with a base of 60 strokes plus handicap.The field was divided into three flights. Once a golfer hit the number on their flag stick, it was planted in the ground at the site of the final stroke. It was fun to see all the flags on the course.Flight One first place went to Bonnie Franke, second was Kathy Green and in third was Karen Cochran.The second flight was won by Kathy Hoffman.Second place went to Ann Owen and third was Hazel Johnson.Jan Filkins won the third flight, Tanis Beadle took second, and Judie Page and Bonnie Isaccson landed in the exact same location to tie for third place.Joyce Schuette shot the day’s only chip-in on 8. She pocketed $5. Kathy Hoffman birdied 11.The day was perfect! We are asking for a repeat this week. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tianna Tee Time Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Kathy Hoffman Bonnie Isaccson Sport Golf Judie Page Bonnie Franke Joyce Schuette Karen Cochran Golfer Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joanne ‘Joni’ Tidd Hasse, Topper top field of Leech Lake Walleye Tournament E-bikes make trails accessible to all ages Kacey Howg Leech Lake Fishing Report Latest e-Edition June 8, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.