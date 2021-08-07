18-Hole League

by Bonnie Isaacson

We held the first day of our President’s Cup, which is our league championship.

This is a two-week event, taking the best score of each hole over the two weeks.

Many members expressed the hope of scoring better this second week.

Bonnie Franke brought wonderful muffins, hoping they would gtive everyone extra energy. Thanks, Bonnie!

Ann Owen got a chip in on hole 5 and Judie Page on hole 13.

 Best of luck to everyone in the next round.

