Tianna Tee Time

Sep 19, 2022

18-Hole League
by Carol Doschadis

Nine ladies showed up to golf for Tianna Ladies 18-Hole League Thursday.

The weather was rainy and cool, but we managed to complete all 18 holes.

We chose four events for the day and here are the winners:

Best total net score on the 3 par 5's: Carol Doschadis and Lana Hanson

Best total gross score on the 3 par 3's: Ann Owen

Lowest number of putts on 4: six golfers tied with two putts each — Owen, Doschadis, Sharon Keister, Kathy Hoffman, Bonnie Franke and Bev Novak

Lowest number of putts on 14: Keister was the big winner with one putt!

This Thursday is our last official league day. Golf will be followed by a luncheon and awards for birdies and ringers.
