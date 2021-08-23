18-Hole League

by Bonnie Franke

Sixteen golfers come out to play on a very hot day.

The game was Zig Zag which is where you count your best score on 1 or 10, 2 or 11, 3 or 12, etc., and subtract 1/2 your handicap for your total score.

First Flight winners were Shirley Olson first, Patty Brandt second and Doris Jones third.

Second Flight winners were Bonnie Isaacson first, Sharon Keister, and Tanis Beadle tied for second.

Four people had chip-ins: Doris Jones on 6, Barb Faber 14, and Bev Novak and Sharon Keister on 18. Pat Roush was our guest.

This weeks game is Hotball.

