18-Hole League
by Kathy Green
The temperature is finally starting to feel like summer golf weather.
We had 25 eager golfers come out to play Thursday. The game was Cha Cha Cha!
Each team took 1 net ball on the first hole, 2 net balls on the second hole, and 3 net balls on the third hole. Then start the sequence over — hence, Cha Cha Cha.
Taking first place were Lana Hanson, Bonnie Franke, Judie Page and Jan Filkins with a 138.
Second place went to Patty Brandt, Betty Anderson and Bonnie Isaacson with a 139.
In third with a 140 was Kathy Green, Barb Faber and Joyce Rief.
The bulging chip-in pot finally found two winners — Judie Page on No. 6, and Tanis Beadle on 5.
Get out your red, white and blue togs! Next week is Flag Day!
See you at Tianna.
