Nine-Hole League
by Bette Struck
Where has the summer gone? The Ladies Nine Hole League already had their end-of-the-season banquet Sept.10. Certainly hope it was not a trigger for summoning snowflakes.
The staff at Tianna prepared 15 ladies a delicious chicken alfredo pasta meal with strawberry rhubarb pie a la mode. Doesn’t that make your mouth water? The best part was that the meal and drink were free.
Prior to the banquet, 12 of the ladies ventured out on the golf course for a round of nine holes. It was reported there was “no wind” and it was “not wet.” That might have been said with tongue in cheek.
By default (nobody else stepped up), Kathy Hoffman remained president and Becky Andrews took over as treasurer since Jo Hard moved. Thank you for all your hard work. Since you did such a good job, we are looking forward to more of the same next year.
We have had several people move this summer, but there were four new gals who joined the league as well. Therefore ladies’ golfing is not dead in Walker. Hallelujah!
There was a brief meeting to recap the season. Becky gave an overview of the distribution of funds, outlining the need for an increase in dues or reduction in prize money. After everyone was pleasantly surprised by their President’s Cup bucks, there was no problem in voting to up the dues for next year.
All those $1 bills in our envelopes quickly decided that issue. So, prepare for $35 dues for next summer, gals. You may need to reduce your Starbucks ingestion by a couple of cups over the winter to cover the increase.
The President’s Cup guarantees everyone some level of winnings, so what’s not to like about that?
There were three flights and three overall winners in each flight: Flight One winner was Marlene Cowan; Flight Two honors went to Pat Abraham; and Flight Three was won by Rollie Haugen.
There were also prizes for pars and birdies. Pat Ripkin wiped out the chip-in pot so we will start from zero next year. Congratulations, Pat, and all the winners!
There was discussion regarding the use of red versus green tee-boxes. It was decided to try out a “combo” next week and tee off on green on holes 5 and 9. Everybody left excited to try that out and wear the new golf socks that each lady received as a door prize.
I guess it doesn’t take much to excite the Nine Hole golfers. We hope to extend the golf season by a couple more weeks, so come the final Tuesdays in September ready to tee off at 9 a.m., even if there is no more prize money and hopefully no rain or snowflakes either.
