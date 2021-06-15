18-Hole League
by Carol Doschadis
The event for the day Thursday was Flag Day.
Players add 60 strokes to their 18-hole handicap. When players reach that score, they place the flag in the ground on side of tee box, fairway or green where ball landed. Of course, the farther you go the better!
Red, white and blue were the colors of the day worn by the golfers.
Results were:
Flight 1: Bonnie Franke first, Patty Brandt second and Kathy Green third.
Flight 2: Mary Becker first, Doris Jones second and Shirley Olson third.
Flight 3: Joyce Rief first, Kathy Hoffman second and Kay Ekberg third.
Flight 4: Judie Page first, Joyce Schuette second and Bonnie Isaacson third.
Congratulations to Franke for her birdie on No. 11.
The weather cooperated with a beautiful sunny 84 degree day!
