18-Hole League
by Gail Teig
On July 22 the Tianna Ladies 18 Hole Golf League played in a match play format. Every twosome had a winner, so the odds were pretty good! They were made even better by the fact that three teams of two tied! Winners of their matches were: Kathy Green, Bonnie Franke, Doris Jones, Bev Novak, and Tanis Beadle. Those twosomes who tied were Betty Anderson and Jan Filkins, Kay Ekberg and Carol Lenander, and Shirley Olson and Ann Owen. Those of us not mentioned were the losers to the above!
Winners were each awarded $5 and losers, zero. Ties made $2.50 each. My, how the money rolls in!
Linda Aiken scored a chip-in on hole 1, Sharon Keister chipped in on hole 5, and Tanis Beadle chipped in on hole 6, which was also a birdie.
Birdies are accounted for on our “birdie tree” and Bonnie Franke birdied hole 11, and Doris Jones also on hole 11.
A little breeze was most welcome following some pretty hot rounds, and I mean weather, not golf.
