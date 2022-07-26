Tianna Tee Time staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 26, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 18-Hole Leagueby Jan FilkinsWe had a fabulous golf day Thursday.Twenty-four of our league members teamed up to play 1, 2, 3. The team takes 1 net score on par 5’s, 2 net scores on par 4’s and 3 net scores on par 3’s.The first place team was Patty Brandt, Lana Hanson, Bev Novak and Tanis Beadle with 128.Second place went to Kathy Green, Shirley Olson, Carol Lenander, and Betty Anderson with 130.There was a tie for third place with a score of 133 between the team of Karen Cochran, Doris Jones, Leah Larson, Jan Filkins, and Kathy Gardner, Hazel Johnson, Bonnie Isaacson and Joyce Rief. Many of us contributed to the chip-in kitty but there were no chip-ins among us. Next week we will have a hefty pot.Leah Larson, however, has bragging rights for a chip-in on 18 from 76 yards out. Also, Tanis Beadle got a birdie on 11 that involves money. Nice going, gals. The course is beautiful for this time of year. Hard to believe we are coming up on our President’s Cup Tournament beginning in two weeks. Be sure to get signed up. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tianna Tee Time Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Score Team Sport Golf Leah Larson League Par Place Tanis Beadle Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Richard 'Dick' Kolp Pine River investigation leads to arrests, drugs seized Cass County Probation award Wade Slagle Sarah Cox Latest e-Edition July 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
