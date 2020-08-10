18-Hole League
by Joyce Rief
The last two Thursdays offered excellent golf days for the first and second rounds of the President’s Cup, an annual event in which everyone is a winner.
This event is flighted and cash prizes are awarded at the banquet for 18-hole low gross and low net scores per flight. Low gross and low net are determined by totaling just the “best score on each hole” over the two rounds.
For those golfers who may have had one, two or more “need improvement holes” the first Thursday, there was always hope of a great round the following week. Players who managed to avoid blow-up holes could not rest easily, as they could be caught.
Karen Cochran, Kay Ekberg and Ann Owen demonstrated skillful playing with chip-ins during the first round. Karen chipped-in on hole 11 as well as 15. Not to be outdone, Ann Owen also chipped-in on 15 and Kay Ekberg had a chip-in on two.
During the second round, however, other players demonstrated their great skill. Mary Becker chipped-in on two, and three players, Tanis Beadle, Judie Page and Carol Lenander had birdie two’s on 11. Way to Go!
This past Thursday players showed up ready to take the course down or be taken down by the course. Again, skillful playing and a little luck helped determine the low gross and low net players per flight.
Player turn-out for President’s Cup was outstanding as only two league players were missing. COVID-19 kept Gail in Nevada and Arlene was kept home by a little dizziness. We missed them both.
Below are the standings:
First Flight
Low gross: Chris Barnes, 82; low net: first, Carol Doschadis 69; second, Lana Hanson 73; third, Karen Cochran 73; fourth, Kathy Green 76
Second Flight
Low Gross: Bonnie Franke 90; low net first, Mary Becker 63; second, Ann Owen 65; third, Shirley Olson 69; fourth, Linda Aitkin 72
Third Flight
Low gross: PJ Matthews 90; low net: first, Kay Ekberg 63; second, Barb Faber 64; third, Kathy Hoffman 66; fourth, Bev Novak 69
Fourth Flight
Low Gross: Carol Lenander with a 96; low net: first, Judie Page 63; second, Bonnie Isaacson, 65; third, Joyce Nelson Schuette 71; fourth, Sharon Keister 76
Fifth Flight
Low gross: Joyce Rief with a 97; low net: first, Leah Larson 59; second, Better Anderson 62; third, Jan Filkins 64; fourth, Tanis Beadle 68.
