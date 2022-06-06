Tianna Tee Time by Bonnie Franke Gail Deboer Author email Jun 6, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 18-Hole Leagueby Bonnie FrankeThe sun did shine but the wind challenged play. There was a great turnout of 20 members for the game of the day — “CHA, CHA, CHA.” Not exactly sure how that describes the game. A better name might be “Waltz”….1-2-3, 1-2-3. One net score, then two net scores, three net scores, repeat.The winning team with a score of 134 was Karen Cochran, Kathy Green, Bev Novak and Ann Owen.Second place went to the team of Patty Brandt, Carol Doschadis, Kathy Hoffman and Joyce Rief with a score of 137.In third, with 147 was the team of Chris Barnes, Joyce Schuette, Bonnie Isaacson and Bonnie Franke.There were several chip-ins including Bonnie Franke on 1, Kathy Green 16 and 18 for a par, Joyce Rief 12, Patty Brandt 6, and Bonnie Isaacson on 11.Two birdies on the day were shot by Lana Hanson on 7 and Bonnie Isaacson 11.This Thursday is “Flag Day.” Members are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue. If you love golf and love to have fun, please consider joining our group. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tianna Tee Time Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Concerts return to Hackensack Akeley woman crashes car into apartment building; arrested for DUI Roger Fagerman Kay Johnson Lois Anderson Latest e-Edition June 1, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
