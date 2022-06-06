18-Hole League

by Bonnie Franke

The sun did shine but the wind challenged play.  There was a great turnout of 20 members for the game of the day — “CHA, CHA, CHA.”  

Not exactly sure how that describes the game.  A better name might be “Waltz”….1-2-3, 1-2-3. One net score, then two net scores, three net scores, repeat.

The winning team with a score of 134 was Karen Cochran, Kathy Green, Bev Novak and Ann Owen.

Second place went to the team of Patty Brandt, Carol Doschadis, Kathy Hoffman and Joyce Rief with a score of 137.

In third, with 147 was the team of Chris Barnes, Joyce Schuette, Bonnie Isaacson and Bonnie Franke.

There were several chip-ins including Bonnie Franke on 1, Kathy Green 16 and 18 for a par, Joyce Rief 12, Patty Brandt 6, and Bonnie Isaacson  on 11.

Two birdies on the day were shot by Lana Hanson on 7 and Bonnie Isaacson 11.

This Thursday is “Flag Day.” Members are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue.   If you love golf and love to have fun, please consider joining our group.

