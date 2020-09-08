18-Hole League
Our 18-Hole Ladies League had our yearly Team Challenge on a chilly, windy day.
Twenty-two members showed up in warm clothes to play. Team Purple won by beating Team Gold by 14 points. Fortunately, everyone won money.
Chris Barnes had a chip-in for a birdie on 6, while Leah Larson and Joyce Rief had chip-ins on 15.
We had a wonderful lunch followed by the election of officers for the coming year. Incoming officers are President Bonnie Franke, Vice President Bev Novack, Secretary Joyce Rief and Treasurer Joyce Schuette.
There are only three more weeks of league, and hopefully warmer weather for those days.
