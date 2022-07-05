Tianna Tee Time staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 5, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 18-Hole Leagueby Bonnie FrankeToday was a beautiful day for golf. Seventeen ladies showed to play “Match Play.”We had one threesome who competed against one another. Everyone else was paired against a golfer with the same or near handicap.Today more than half the field left with money. There were outright winners and there were ties.The following ladies won their match; Kathy Hoffman, Bonnie Franke, Ann Owen, Jan Filkins, Karen Cochran and Shirley Olson.Then there were matches that ended in a tie. They were Patty Brandt and Kathy Green, Joyce Rief and Tanis Beadle.There were three chip-ins today. Patti Brandt, Jan Filkins and Carol Doschadis.We welcomed another summer resident today. Little by little we will get to our total of 29 players.Next week is a team event A-K-Q-J. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tianna Tee Time Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Match Play Jan Filkins Sport Golf Threesome Bonnie Franke A-k-q-j Tie Patty Brandt Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now July 4 will be a great day in Walker, USA Small Town, Big Independence Days Celebration returns to Laporte July 1-2 Tornado hits Shingobee Island area, damage extensive Ed Andresen Corneiius 'Neil' Bakker Jr. Latest e-Edition June 29, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.