18-Hole League

by Bonnie Franke

Today was a beautiful day for golf. Seventeen ladies showed to play “Match Play.”

We had one threesome who competed against one another. Everyone else was paired against a golfer with the same or near handicap.

Today more than half the field left with money.  There were outright winners and there were ties.

The following ladies won their match; Kathy Hoffman, Bonnie Franke, Ann Owen, Jan Filkins, Karen Cochran and Shirley Olson.

Then there were matches that ended in a tie. They were Patty Brandt and Kathy Green, Joyce Rief and Tanis Beadle.

There were three chip-ins today. Patti Brandt, Jan Filkins and Carol Doschadis.

We welcomed another summer resident today.  Little by little we will get to our total of 29 players.

Next week is a team event A-K-Q-J.

