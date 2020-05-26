18-Hole League

by Bonnie Franke

Our group continues to grow with more snowbirds returning each week. We also welcomed Kathy Hoffman to the Tianna 18 Hole Ladies League today.

Seventeen golfers participated in the first team event of the season. The game required some math and strategy with one gross plus one net score per hole. The teams were really quite even, scoring from 155 to 163.

First place went to Karen Cochran, Sharon Keister, and Bonnie Isaacson with a blind draw to complete their foursome.

Shooting a 157 for second place was the team of Kathy Green, Barb Faber, Tanis Beadle and Joyce Schuette.

Third place went to Lana Hanson, Shirley Olson and Bev Novak with a 158. They also had a blind draw to complete their team score.

No wind is the request for our next league play!

