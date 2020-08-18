18-Hole League
It wasn’t a stellar weather day for golf, but the ladies brought their stellar golf game.
Mary Becker chipped-in for a birdie on 16; Joyce Rief chipped-in for birdie on 3; Shirley Olson chipped-in on 15 for birdie; and Bonnie Franke chipped-in on 1.
The game of the day was 6-6-6. Upon completion of each hole, the teams made a choice of scoring 1 net, 2 net or 3 net. Some strategy was in order to plan the final score because each team had to count six (3 scores), six (2 scores), and six (1 score) to arrive at the total net team score.
First place went to Linda Aitken, Shirley Olson, Kathy Hoffman and Joyce Rief with a net score of 113.
Coming in a close second was the team of Kathy Green, Kay Ekberg, Judie Page and Leah Larson with a net 115 net.
In third place was the team of Chris Barnes, Bonnie Franke, Tanis Beadle and Jan Filkins at net 118.
