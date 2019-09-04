18-Hole League
by Jan Filkins
We had a very fun ‘end of the year’ game last Thursday — the Team Challenge. There was a gold team and a purple team.
Handicaps were distributed evenly. The winners on the gold team were Chris Barnes, Leah Larson, Kathy Green, Bev Novak, Carole Doschadis, Joyce Schuette, Ann Owen, Bonnie Franke, Carol Lenander, P J Matthews and Kay Ekberg.
Kathy got her money’s-worth on hole 18 — you know, the water. Her drive hit the rocks, bounced three times and came to rest safely behind the water. On her next shot she hit the rocks again, and depending on who was telling the story, bounced five to seven times again back and forth on the rocks until it came to rest in the water. You couldn’t do that if you tried.
Joyce Rief had a chip-in on 12, and I had one on 8 for a par and also on 14.
Golf was followed by a wonderful meal prepared by our Tianna staff. Ann Owen held a short meeting to keep us abreast of what is happening in our league. There will be a report on line if you missed it.
Next year’s officers will be Ann, president (she is gracious enough to do it again). Vice President will be Bonnie Franke, Treasurer Joyce (I believe you’ve done that before too, Joyce), and Secretary Leah.
We will continue playing in the month of September, depending on how nice the weather is. Our starting time will be 9 a.m. instead of 8:30.
