18-Hole League
by Bonnie Franke
It’s official! The first round of golf is on the books. Tianna 18 hole ladies league is on.
Truly dedicated golfers came prepared for the elements donning layers of clothing, hats and gloves. Eight golfers determined to accept the challenge of our unseasonable weather. We survived with some great golf played.
Carol Doschadis was today’s outstanding golfer. She shot the best round at 97 and the lowest number of putts with 33. To top it off, Carol chipped in for a par on 16. This chip-in may have cost Carol first place in our game of the day.
“Tee to Green” was the game. It is your score minus putts. No putts to subtract for Carol on the chip-in. It cost her a “buck.” Well worth it!!
First place was captured by Bonnie Franke with a net score of 62. Carol took a happy second with a net of 64. Rounding out the final cash prize in third place was Bon Bon Isaccson with a net 72.
If you love golf and enjoy having fun, come join the 18 Hole Ladies League at Tianna Thursday mornings. Our next league day will begin at 9:30 a.m.
