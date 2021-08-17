18-Hole League
by Bonnie Franke
The final day of our President’s Cup turned out to be quite windy.
Even with the high winds, most people made some improvements in their scores.
Kathy Green had a birdie on hole 7. Tanis Beadle had a chip-in on hole 13, and Bonnie Isaacson had a chip-in on hole 15.
This week’s game is Zig-Zag.
