18-Hole League

by Carol Doschadis

June 4 was a beautiful golf day for the Tianna 18-Hole Ladies League.

The event was a team event called Cha Cha Cha.  Team score was calculated by using 1 net score on first hole; 2 net scores on the second hole; and 3 net scores on the third hole. Then start over again — a one, a two, a cha cha cha!

Twenty-three golfers participated and many of us also enjoyed lunch on the patio after golf.

First place team with a score of 131 was Linda Aitken, Bonnie Franke, Bev Novak and Joyce Schuette.

Second and third place teams tied with a score of 134. These teams were Mary Becker, Barb Faber, Kathy Hoffman, Betty Anderson; and Shirley Olson, Judie Page, Jan Filkins and Carol Doschadis.

Joyce Rief had a chip-in on 17.

Next week we will play Lucky 13 — honoring the 13 stripes of the USA flag!

