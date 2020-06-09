18-Hole League
by Carol Doschadis
June 4 was a beautiful golf day for the Tianna 18-Hole Ladies League.
The event was a team event called Cha Cha Cha. Team score was calculated by using 1 net score on first hole; 2 net scores on the second hole; and 3 net scores on the third hole. Then start over again — a one, a two, a cha cha cha!
Twenty-three golfers participated and many of us also enjoyed lunch on the patio after golf.
First place team with a score of 131 was Linda Aitken, Bonnie Franke, Bev Novak and Joyce Schuette.
Second and third place teams tied with a score of 134. These teams were Mary Becker, Barb Faber, Kathy Hoffman, Betty Anderson; and Shirley Olson, Judie Page, Jan Filkins and Carol Doschadis.
Joyce Rief had a chip-in on 17.
Next week we will play Lucky 13 — honoring the 13 stripes of the USA flag!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.