18-Hole League
by Bonnie Isaacson
Another chilly day for the 18-Hole Ladies League last Thursday. Our game was “Hate Em.”
We circled our two most hated holes before we teed off, and then at the end added up the other 16 holes and subtracted our handicap from that.
Winners of the First Flight were Kay Ekberg first, Barb Faber second and Kathy Hoffman third.
In the Second Flight Jan Filkins was first, I took second and Bev Novak was third.
Barb Faber had a birdie on 11, and Joyce Schuette had a chip-in on 18.
Next week will be our final league day for the year. There will be a luncheon with the final prizes given out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.