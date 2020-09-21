18-Hole League

by Bonnie Isaacson

Another chilly day for the 18-Hole Ladies League last Thursday. Our game was “Hate Em.”

We circled our two most hated holes before we teed off, and then at the end added up the other 16 holes and subtracted our handicap from that.

Winners of the First Flight were Kay Ekberg first, Barb Faber second and Kathy Hoffman third.

In the Second Flight Jan Filkins was first, I took second and Bev Novak was third.

Barb Faber had a birdie on 11, and Joyce Schuette had a chip-in on 18.

Next week will be our final league day for the year. There will be a luncheon with the final prizes given out.

