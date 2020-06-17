18-Hole League
A cooler but less windy day greeted 22 golfers on Thursday. Our game for the day this time of year is usually Flag Day (one of our faves). Unfortunately, we couldn’t play that game due to the handling of the flags, so our back-up game was Lucky 13.
You count your net score on 13 holes, throwing out the five worst. The catch is, you must choose to keep or throw the hole immediately after its played.
So, is it good enough to save? Or will I do better on future holes? The choice is up to you!
We had three flights. The winners are in First Flight: Kathy Green first, Karen Cochran second and Ann Owen third. Second flight: Barb Faber first, Bev Novak second, Mary Becker third. Third flight: Betty Anderson first, Tanis Beadle second and Judie Page third.
There were also three chip-ins. Carol Doschadis on hole 13, and Joyce Schuette on both 10 and 11!
The weather is bound to keep improving, so join us this week when the game will be a team event. Two low net balls each hole. See you on Thursday!
