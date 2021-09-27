18-Hole League
by Bev Novak
Once again it was a Top 10 day to play our last league get-together for the 2021 season.
We chose to play the Hot Ball game where one person plays the ball as in a regular round and the other team members together scramble the hole. The net scramble is added to the gross single score for each hole. Rotation and much strategy seemed to prevail.
Winning the game at 163 was the team of Chris Barnes, Shirley Olson, PJ Matthews and Bev Novak.
Second place at 169 was the team of Doris Jones, Bonnie Franke and Bonnie Isaacson.
Third place at 172 went to Kathy Green, Carol Doschadis, Sharon Keister.
Much shouting was heard over the hills when Doris Jones’ team discovered that she had chipped in on hole 7 for an eagle from 100 yards out. Chris Barnes had a birdie chip-in on hole 14, Kay Ekberg had a chip-in on 11 and Bev Novak had a chip-in on 5.
We ended the season with a delicious lunch prepared by Tianna staff. A short business meeting followed with ringer awards to wrap up the fun day.
