18-Hole League

by Barb Faber

The Tianna 18-Hole Golf League had perfect weather last Thursday.

Nineteen ladies enjoyed the sunshine. Our game was called Zig Zag. You pick your best holes from the front and back nines. For example: best of 1 or 10 and best of 2 or 11.

The top four in Flight One were Linda Aiken first, Karen Cochran second, Bonnie Franke third and Carol Doschadis fourth.

In Flight Two, the winners were Barb Faber first, Bev Novak second, Carol Lenander third and Kay Ekberg fourth.

The top scores in Flight Three were Betty Anderson and Tanis Beadle tied for first, and a tie third with Joyce Reif  and Jan Filkins.

PJ Matthews not only had a chip-in on 4, she had another on 18! Linda Aiken also had a chip-in on 1. Not to be outdone, Karen Cochran had her chip-in on 13.

Can’t wait for next week!

