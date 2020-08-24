18-Hole League
by Barb Faber
The Tianna 18-Hole Golf League had perfect weather last Thursday.
Nineteen ladies enjoyed the sunshine. Our game was called Zig Zag. You pick your best holes from the front and back nines. For example: best of 1 or 10 and best of 2 or 11.
The top four in Flight One were Linda Aiken first, Karen Cochran second, Bonnie Franke third and Carol Doschadis fourth.
In Flight Two, the winners were Barb Faber first, Bev Novak second, Carol Lenander third and Kay Ekberg fourth.
The top scores in Flight Three were Betty Anderson and Tanis Beadle tied for first, and a tie third with Joyce Reif and Jan Filkins.
PJ Matthews not only had a chip-in on 4, she had another on 18! Linda Aiken also had a chip-in on 1. Not to be outdone, Karen Cochran had her chip-in on 13.
Can’t wait for next week!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.